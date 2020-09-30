Can't connect right now! retry
China objects to Indian border activities in Ladakh

Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive frontier, though this agreement has not prevented casualties. Photo Courtesy: Tribune India

BEIJING: China on Tuesday raised new objections to infrastructure construction that seems to strengthen India’s position in the area, calling New Delhi’s designation of the region along their disputed border as a federal territory an “illegal move”.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also declined the reports of new Chinese military bases and other facilities being built on its side and termed them “totally untrue, saying that the reports have "ulterior motives,” reported foreign media.

“China does not recognise the so-called Ladakh central government region illegally established by India," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing, saying any new construction violated a pledge by the leaders of both sides. “We are also opposed to infrastructure construction aimed at military acquisition and control in the disputed border areas.

Read more: Ladakh face off: India, China blame each other for aerial firing amid border tensions

India and China fought a border war in 1962 and continue to lay claim to thousands of square kilometres of territory stretching from the snow deserts of Ladakh in the west to mountain forests in the east.

The latest uptick in tension around the alpine Pangong lake began late last month when Indian forces mobilised to deter Chinese troops, whose movements suggested they aimed to occupy a hilltop India regards as its territory, Indian officials said.

