Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Hollywood star Jane Lynch is fondly remembering her friend and costar Naya Rivera months following her death.

During an appearance on People’s TV show, Lynch, 60, spoke about her departed Glee costar and all the great things about her.

″The greatest thing about Naya Rivera was that she would be the first one to speak up if something was happening that wasn't right, that wasn't fair, that was cruel,″ said the Wreck-It Ralph star.

″If you were a friend of hers, you knew it, you could feel it. Just such a fierce force of nature that girl was. It's a great loss. It's a great loss for all of us,” Lynch went on to say.

She had earlier spoken about Rivera in an interview on the Today show last month, saying: ″I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine, she would do them right off the bat. And they would be changing them and she had no problem with it."

“She was a great advocate and loved the fact that she and Heather Morris had the lesbian relationship on the show and how much that meant to so many young people,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie's child to be embellished more by the Queen than Meghan's son Archie

Princess Eugenie's child to be embellished more by the Queen than Meghan's son Archie
Dilip Kumar lavishes praise on Pakistan govt for conserving ancestral home

Dilip Kumar lavishes praise on Pakistan govt for conserving ancestral home

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France
Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Gigi Hadid health ordeal: supermodel fighting autoimmune disease since birth

Gigi Hadid health ordeal: supermodel fighting autoimmune disease since birth
Meghan Markle highlights need for 'creating humane tech' at virtual summit

Meghan Markle highlights need for 'creating humane tech' at virtual summit
Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with dance moves to her new hit 'Pa Ti'

Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with dance moves to her new hit 'Pa Ti'
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit
Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch

Kate Middleton toasts marshmallows as she enjoys outdoor activities with Scouts: Watch

Latest

view all