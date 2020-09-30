Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans with ‘something exciting in plan’

German model Nicole Poturalski, the new ladylove of US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt, returned home to meet her son Emil for a day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nicole revealed, “Back home for a day. Nothing better than spending every second with my little one. Bed time stories and mornings are my favourite.”

She further teased her fans with something exciting saying, “And something exciting in plan for tomorrow.”

Later, Nicole, 27, who is mother of seven-year-old son Emil, shared an adorable photo apparently holding hands with her child.

Brad Pitt's new ladylove has also sparked pregnancy speculations after she posted parenting tips on Instagram recently.

Fans started speculating Nicole is expecting her first child with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor after she posted ‘great parenting’ tips on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Great parenting happens when you start controlling yourself and stop controlling your child.”