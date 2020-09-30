US Presidential Debate: Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'shut up', calls him 'clown'

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020
The first of the three debates between US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday was a heated one, with both men trading insults back and forth as the Democratic nominee told Trump to "shut up" and called him "clown" two times.
Trump frequently kept interrupting Biden as the latter tried to answer the questions put forward by the moderator Chris Wallace and frequent counter answers by the US president.
The debate got heated and Biden lost his cool a bit when the debate centered around taxes. "You’re the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said.
"Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential,” Biden said to Trump during an exchange on the Supreme Court. "The fact is this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Biden said at another time when the two were debating on healthcare.
It did not stop there, though. Biden called Trump a 'clown' twice.
"It’s hard to get any word in with this clown, excuse me, this person,” Biden said.
Biden did not hit the brakes there, as the Democratic nominee went on to call the US president a 'racist' for banning racial sensitivity training for his administration and said that he was "Putin's puppy", criticising Trump for having good relations with the Russian president and not taking on Moscow for allegedly putting out hits on US soldiers.
The US president, known for not biting his tongue and making controversial remarks, did not shy away from making disparaging statements about Biden either.
During the course of the debate, he made fun of Biden's performance in the University of Delaware, where according to The Washington Post, he graduated 506th in a class of 688 students.
"He was the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me," said Trump to Biden. "Because you know what, there’s nothing smart about you, Joe".
When Biden hit out at Trump for flouting social distancing rules at campaign rallies, Trump hit back by accusing the former vice president of failing to organise huge rallies.
"If you could get the crowds, you would have done the same thing," he said.
In response to Trump discussing Biden's son's struggle with drug addiction, the Democratic nominee said he was proud of his son for overcoming the crisis.