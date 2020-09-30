Can't connect right now! retry
US Presidential Debate: Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'shut up', calls him 'clown'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

US President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. / AFP / POOL / olivier DOULIERY

The first of the three debates between US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday was a heated one, with both men trading insults back and forth as the Democratic nominee told Trump to "shut up" and called him "clown" two times.

Read more: Confirmed: Joe Biden says 'Inshallah' during debate with Trump

Trump frequently kept interrupting Biden as the latter tried to answer the questions put forward by the moderator Chris Wallace and frequent counter answers by the US president.

The debate got heated and Biden lost his cool a bit when the debate centered around taxes. "You’re the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said.

"Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential,” Biden said to Trump during an exchange on the Supreme Court. "The fact is this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Biden said at another time when the two were debating on healthcare.

Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump several times during the debate. Photo: AFP

It did not stop there, though. Biden called Trump a 'clown' twice.

"It’s hard to get any word in with this clown, excuse me, this person,” Biden said.

Biden did not hit the brakes there, as the Democratic nominee went on to call the US president a 'racist' for banning racial sensitivity training for his administration and said that he was "Putin's puppy", criticising Trump for having good relations with the Russian president and not taking on Moscow for allegedly putting out hits on US soldiers.

Read more: US Presidential Debate 2020: Unpacking Trump and Biden’s 'lies'

Trump makes fun of Joe Biden's grades, makes insulting remarks about Hunter Biden's struggle with drugs

The US president, known for not biting his tongue and making controversial remarks, did not shy away from making disparaging statements about Biden either.

Trump and Biden debated each other in the first of three scheduled debates between the two. Photo: AFP

During the course of the debate, he made fun of Biden's performance in the University of Delaware, where according to The Washington Post, he graduated 506th in a class of 688 students.

"He was the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me," said Trump to Biden. "Because you know what, there’s nothing smart about you, Joe".

When Biden hit out at Trump for flouting social distancing rules at campaign rallies, Trump hit back by accusing the former vice president of failing to organise huge rallies.

"If you could get the crowds, you would have done the same thing," he said.

In response to Trump discussing Biden's son's struggle with drug addiction, the Democratic nominee said he was proud of his son for overcoming the crisis.


