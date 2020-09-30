US Presidential Debate: Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'shut up', calls him 'clown'

US President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. / AFP / POOL / olivier DOULIERY

The first of the three debates between US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday was a heated one, with both men trading insults back and forth as the Democratic nominee told Trump to "shut up" and called him "clown" two times.



Trump frequently kept interrupting Biden as the latter tried to answer the questions put forward by the moderator Chris Wallace and frequent counter answers by the US president.



The debate got heated and Biden lost his cool a bit when the debate centered around taxes. "You’re the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said.



"Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential,” Biden said to Trump during an exchange on the Supreme Court. "The fact is this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Biden said at another time when the two were debating on healthcare.

Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump several times during the debate. Photo: AFP

It did not stop there, though. Biden called Trump a 'clown' twice.



"It’s hard to get any word in with this clown, excuse me, this person,” Biden said.