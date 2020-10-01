Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability safe, secure: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited various technical facilities at the Suparco and interacted with engineers and scientists. Video - PM Office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability was safe and secure under a robust command and control system.



He passed the remark during his visit to Satellite Ground Station of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) here in the federal capital.

“We shall continue to strengthen our strategic capability to safeguard our vital national interests,” he said.

On the occasion, PM Imran was briefed about Suparco’s achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology, and its contributions towards strengthening national security as well as the socio-economic development of the country.

During the visit of various technical facilities and interaction with SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists, the prime minister reiterated that all available resources would be utilized in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

PM Imran also recognised the significant role of space technology and assured requisite support for the expansion of space-based services and infrastructure to give impetus to the National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development.