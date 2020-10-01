Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Oct 01 2020
PCB apologises for poor production quality in first game of National T20 Cup

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

The board faced heavy criticism because of poor graphics and mismanaged execution of the match. Photo: Geo.TV/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday apologised for the poor execution of the opening of the National T20 Cup which was a display of countless blunders including a dysfunctional scoring system.

The PCB's tall claims regarding the launch of a domestic T20 tournament were razed to the ground after score boards showed errors with poor graphics.

Since no streams were provided outside of Pakistan, ESPN was also unable to provide a live score, which troubled viewers trying to keep track of the match.

Following a tirade of criticism, the PCB admitted its mistake and apologised with a clarification.

“The PCB offers its regrets to the fans for the technical glitch that resulted in the loss of live-scores during the 1st match,” it said.

“This problem was resolved in the 2nd match & the PCB now hopes the graphics will fully support the quality pictures & commentary of the National T20 Cup.”

The 31-match First XI National T20 Cup began on September 30 with  Northern taking on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening fixture in Multan.

