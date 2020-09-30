Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Batsman Haider Ali of the Northern team hitting a boundary in the opening match of the National T20 Cup, on September 30, 2020. — Photo courtesy PCB

Batsman Haider Ali of the Northern team dazzled cricket fans on Wednesday with his match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the opening day of the National T20 Cup.

In just 48 balls, Haider scored a total of 90 runs, including seven 4s and five 6s. Owing to his contribution — along with his partner Zeeshan Malik who totalled 77 runs off 46 deliveries — Northern won the game by 79 runs.

He was deservingly awarded the man of the match for his brilliant performance.

In a post-match conversation, Haider said that though he was disappointed he fell 10 runs short of a century, he played hard for his team and was happy the side won.

He also spoke highly of his partner Zeeshan who gave him advice throughout.

Teams

Northern XI: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Musa Khan, Haris Rauf.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan (vice-captain)

More From Sports:

US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling and other currency rates in Pakistan today

US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling and other currency rates in Pakistan today
PM Imran Khan talks about 'interesting conversation' with Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah

PM Imran Khan talks about 'interesting conversation' with Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah
Gold price in Pakistan decreases

Gold price in Pakistan decreases

Police arrest Indian 'spy' in Sialkot

Police arrest Indian 'spy' in Sialkot

Nawaz salutes Shahbaz for 'serving nation with honesty'

Nawaz salutes Shahbaz for 'serving nation with honesty'
Violence Against Women committee expresses concern over rising cases of gender-based violence in Sindh

Violence Against Women committee expresses concern over rising cases of gender-based violence in Sindh
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Oct 2

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Oct 2
After PAC grilling, PCB’s Ehsan Mani admits PSL 1, 2 had financial irregularities

After PAC grilling, PCB’s Ehsan Mani admits PSL 1, 2 had financial irregularities
PM Imran Khan admits Balochistan is a long-neglected province of Pakistan

PM Imran Khan admits Balochistan is a long-neglected province of Pakistan

Govt decides no change in petrol price for next 15 days

Govt decides no change in petrol price for next 15 days
Nawaz Sharif's exit from Pakistan a 'mockery of entire system': IHC

Nawaz Sharif's exit from Pakistan a 'mockery of entire system': IHC
Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned as Sindh opposition leader: Governor Ismail

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned as Sindh opposition leader: Governor Ismail

Latest

view all