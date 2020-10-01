Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

The logo of Pakistan Army. — Wikipedia/Files

Two former corps commander Karachi — former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani and Lt Gen (retd) Naseer Akhtar — passed away on Thursday.

Lt Gen (retd) Usmani breathed his last in Karachi while Lt Gen (retd) Akhtar passed away in Lahore.

According to the Superintendent of Police Clifton Imran Mirza, police had received information of a body lying inside a car near Khayaban-e-Shajar Park.

On arrival, the police saw that the car's engine and headlights were switched on and found Lt Gen (retd) Usmani dead inside the vehicle.

According to SP Mirza, the former general — a resident of Karachi's Gizri area — had died of cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, ﻿Lt Gen (retd) Usmani was appointed as the corps commander of Karachi during the martial law imposed in Pakistan in 1999. He retired in 2001.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen (retd) Akhtar's family said the former military officer had passed away at a local hospital in Lahore where he was admitted for a couple of days.

The family said that the former corps commander was suffering from a medical condition that caused tremors in his body.

Akhtar's funeral prayers will be offered at Lahore Cantt after Zuhr prayer.

Lt Gen (retd) Akhtar was served as corps commander Karachi from 1992 to 1994.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter: SSG officials

Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter: SSG officials
Gold price in Pakistan decreases further on October 1

Gold price in Pakistan decreases further on October 1
Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana case

Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana case
Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz

Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz
Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'

Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'
Burewala assistant commissioner has school guard 'beaten up' upon being asked for identification

Burewala assistant commissioner has school guard 'beaten up' upon being asked for identification
Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1

Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1
Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: Simple steps to fill online form

Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: Simple steps to fill online form
Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in CWC meeting

Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in CWC meeting
PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech viewed more times on YouTube than Modi's, Trump's

PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech viewed more times on YouTube than Modi's, Trump's

5 PML-N members kicked out of party, others issued show-cause notices

5 PML-N members kicked out of party, others issued show-cause notices
Who is eligible for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Who is eligible for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Latest

view all