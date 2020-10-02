Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj, husband Kenneth Petty blessed with first child

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Nicki Minaj welcomes first baby on Wednesday, September 30

US rapper Nicki Minaj is officially a mom of one after giving birth to her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old welcomed her little one on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles.

Minaj announced the news of her pregnancy back in July while debuting her burgeoning baby bump in a bunch of photos on Instagram.

"#Preggers," she captioned her first post. She followed up with another message, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019.

A month prior to her wedding, she announced she will quit the music industry to start a family.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she wrote on Twitter in September 2019.

"I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," Minaj said.

More From Entertainment:

Full list of nominees of 'People's Choice Awards 2020' out now

Full list of nominees of 'People's Choice Awards 2020' out now

Actor Latif Munna passes away after brief illness

Actor Latif Munna passes away after brief illness

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for looking desperate in search of TV projects

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for looking desperate in search of TV projects

Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for 'awakening' towards injustices in the UK

Prince Harry credits Meghan Markle for 'awakening' towards injustices in the UK
Prince Harry takes up surfing classes as a gift from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry takes up surfing classes as a gift from Meghan Markle
Gigi Hadid's glittery diamond necklace gifted by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche sparks frenzy

Gigi Hadid's glittery diamond necklace gifted by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche sparks frenzy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have bright future in US: Royal cousin Christina Oxenberg

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have bright future in US: Royal cousin Christina Oxenberg
Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy gets married: report

Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy gets married: report
'Ertugrul' actress looks ethereal in new pictures

'Ertugrul' actress looks ethereal in new pictures

Billie Eilish: 'No Time To Die' official music video released

Billie Eilish: 'No Time To Die' official music video released

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie keeps them on their toes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie keeps them on their toes
Did Queen Elizabeth want Imelda Marcos to remove her tiara at Sydney Opera House opening?

Did Queen Elizabeth want Imelda Marcos to remove her tiara at Sydney Opera House opening?

Latest

view all