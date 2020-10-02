Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

PMA warns of 'second wave' as disregard of coronavirus safety measures continues

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

 Women wearing protective face masks walk amid the rush of people along a road in Karachi. — Reuters/Files 

The Pakistan Medical Association on Friday issued a fresh warning over the escalating coronavirus infections in the country, saying the country may be headed for "a second wave" of the disease.

"Pakistan is currently at risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections," said the association.

It warned that countries that are currently experiencing a second wave are facing a more severe form of the disease.

PMA expressed concerns over the possibility of a similar situation in Pakistan as the country battles a rising number of cases.

They chalked up the rise in infections to a lack in the strict observance of coronavirus safety measures. 

Talking about Sindh in particular, where as many as half of the country's cases were recently registered, it said that people had stopped exercising caution.

"It is important that special care is taken in primary and pre-primary schools," said PMA.

It reminded the country that the virus has not yet been eliminated and safety precautions must be taken at all times.

The announcement comes days after the government started the phase-wise reopening of schools, which concluded with the resumption of primary schools from September 30.

Pakistan registered a significant rise in cases — 625 — in the last 24 hours up from 543 the day before, with 361 from Sindh alone.

More From Pakistan:

PEMRA 'little more than tool of political convenience', says HRCP after new airtime orders

PEMRA 'little more than tool of political convenience', says HRCP after new airtime orders
Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'
Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2
Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam

Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam
PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid
PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case
Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2

Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2
PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus
40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat

40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat
No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases

No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases

Latest

view all