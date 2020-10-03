Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Police officials and Nehal Hashmi's family got into a scuffle in the city's Malir Town area on Friday night, with the former PML-N senator's son accusing police officials of attacking him and his mother.

The police have reportedly detained Hashmi and his son Naseer Hashmi following the incident.

The fight took place near Malir's busy Saudabad area with police, on the other hand, saying that Nehal Hashmi's family was involved in an altercation with another party.

Police officials said that when they tried to intervene, the senator's family tore the uniforms of the personnel.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police East, people have gathered outside the station, and some have entered it against police's instructions.

In the video, Hashmi reportedly says: "You are beating him, you are beating my son. Who are you?"

Meanwhile, his son said: "Police tried to come near my family. When I tried to stop them, they broke my phone."

"They attacked my sister and mother," his son added.

PML-N member Asad Usmani accused police officials of extorting money and the fight started when Hashmi's son stopped them from doing so.

"Nehal Hashmi's son intervened and tried to stop them [from collecting extortion money]," he said. "Two police cars came by, taking Nehal Hashmi and his sons with them to the police station.

Usmani said he had arrived outside the police station but the door had been closed and no one was being allowed to enter.

More to follow...

