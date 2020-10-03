Meghan Markle shows utter disregard for royal protocol in historic move

Meghan Markle urged people to go out and vote in an interview earlier

Meghan Markle is receiving flak as she is gearing up to break royal protocol in a historic move very soon.

The Duchess of Sussex will make a massive move later this year by taking part in the US election in November.



Because she is a US citizen, Meghan can cast her vote but her husband Prince Harry cannot.

This is in serious breach of the royal protocol as members of the royal family are not allowed to vote.

The members of the royal family are expected to be above politics and as such voluntarily refrain from casting votes.

Some might argue that Meghan is not a working royal anymore, and hence can take part in the polls.

However, as long as Meghan retains her royal title, even if she is not using it, she will be expected to refrain from making an political statements and actions.

During an earlier interview, Meghan urged people to go out and vote.

"We can and must do everything that we can to ensure that all women have their voices heard," she said. "If we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem.

"If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit.

"If you're complacent, you're complicit. We can make the difference in this election and we will make the difference in this election," the Duchess said.