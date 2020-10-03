Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shows utter disregard for royal protocol in historic move

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Meghan Markle urged people to go out and vote in an interview earlier 

Meghan Markle is receiving flak as she is gearing up to break royal protocol in a historic move very soon. 

The Duchess of Sussex will make a massive move later this year by taking part in the US election in November.

Because she is a US citizen, Meghan can cast her vote but her husband Prince Harry cannot.

This is in serious breach of the royal protocol as members of the royal family are not allowed to vote.

The members of the royal family are expected to be above politics and as such voluntarily refrain from casting votes.

Some might argue that Meghan is not a working royal anymore, and hence can take part in the polls.

However, as long as Meghan retains her royal title, even if she is not using it, she will be expected to refrain from making an political statements and actions.

During an earlier interview, Meghan urged people to go out and vote.

"We can and must do everything that we can to ensure that all women have their voices heard," she said. "If we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem.

"If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit.

"If you're complacent, you're complicit. We can make the difference in this election and we will make the difference in this election," the Duchess said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle spends whopping amount of fortune in lawsuit against British publication

Meghan Markle spends whopping amount of fortune in lawsuit against British publication
Khloe Kardashian sets record straight about Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson tiff

Khloe Kardashian sets record straight about Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson tiff
Shawn Mendes reveals quarantining with Camila Cabello has been 'life-changing'

Shawn Mendes reveals quarantining with Camila Cabello has been 'life-changing'
Max Ehrich attacks Ariana Grande as he takes fresh jibe at Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich attacks Ariana Grande as he takes fresh jibe at Demi Lovato

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic's magical beauty leaves fans gushing

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic's magical beauty leaves fans gushing
Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post

Kim Kardashian slays in new Instagram post
Ayeza Khan stuns with her fresh morning look: 'Eyes on You..'

Ayeza Khan stuns with her fresh morning look: 'Eyes on You..'
Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA

Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA
Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave

Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave
Johnny Depp receives flak as he breaks rules for a female fan in Switzerland

Johnny Depp receives flak as he breaks rules for a female fan in Switzerland
Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police

Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police
'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

Latest

view all