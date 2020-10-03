Filmmaker Michael Moore thinks Trump is faking coronavirus diagnosis

Director and left-wing activist Michael Moore has cast doubts on US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, saying the president might be faking his disease to postpone the presidential election.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after one the president’s advisers contracted the virus.

Terming the US president as a 'professional liar', the filmmaker ranted at length on his Facebook page where he mentioned that this could be Trump's ploy to win sympathy in the upcoming polls.

“There is one absolute truth about Trump: He is a consistent, absolute, unrelenting, fearless, and professional liar. A serial liar. A factually proven liar,” Moore lashed out.

“How many lies now has the Washington Post proven in these four years? 25,000? A lie at least twice during every waking hour? Think of all the bad people you’ve known in your life. Even the worst ones you couldn’t say that about.”



“So why on earth would we believe him today?” Moore wrote on social media.

“Has he earned your trust now? No. Yet, we’re decent enough to not want him to be sick, to wish him well, and maybe just this once give him the benefit of the doubt because why would he lie about this?”

Moore, in his long Facebook post, claimed that because Trump is losing November 3 poll he is trying to “change the conversation about this campaign”.

“He’s losing the election. And he knows it. It’s not 2016. He was hated in 2016, but he’s hated even more now. Millions of Americans are ON FIRE and on the verge of serving him up a major league ass-whooping and a record landslide defeat. So he needs – badly – to totally change the conversation about this campaign. And he just has.”