PMC appoints NUMS as examination authority for MDCAT

PMC says admission to “all public or private colleges including all government notified quota seats” will be subject to passing of the compulsory MDCAT exam. Photo: Facebook/PMC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) has appointed National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) as the “examination providing entity” for the MDCAT — the admission test for medical colleges — that will be held in the second week of November.

A press release issued by the PMC, after the first council meeting of the regulator, said that NUMS has been appointed as the “examination providing entity”.

It added that the exam will be based on the common FSC syllabus of all provinces in Pakistan, adding that applicants can use the syllabus already announced by NUMS for the MDCAT.

“Exact date of the MDCAT exam will be announced within a week after finalising all logistics,” clarified the PMC. It also added that 60% will be passing marks for the mandatory exam.

The regulator, that replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Admission, said that “all public or private colleges including all government notified quota seats” will be subject to the passing of the MDCAT exam.

“Admission to all public colleges will be held on merit by each Province between November and December,” further clarified the PMC.

The PMC also announced that the NUMS Entry Test being conducted on October 11 will be part of the admission criteria in addition to MDCAT. It also added that the admissions to Agha Khan Medical College will also be conducted by Agha Khan Medical University but will be subject to the mandatory passing of the MDCAT.

Fee structure

The admissions Policy for 2020-2021 academic has been approved to regulate the admissions and fee structures.

Proposed fees of all private colleges will be submitted to PMC and notified by PMC including tuition and all ancillary charges. These will be fixed for the period of the entire programme for the students obtaining admission this year.

Licensing for doctors

All applications regarding licensing and renewal of licences will be made available online to create ease for applicants.

All pending applications for licenses, renewals and certificates and verifications will be processed on an urgent basis within four weeks.

Students who have completed their house jobs by September 25 will not be required to take the NLE for grant of Full License.

PMC to immediately start the process of granting permission to foreign graduates to seek a license to practice in Pakistan. It also clarified that students that have graduated from a recognised foreign college will only be permitted to take the licensing exam.

International Admissions

Students seeking admission to foreign colleges currently would be doing so at their risk and cost pending verification of foreign colleges.

All medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan have been blacklisted on a report from the Pakistan Embassy. It also added that the PMC will not consider giving license to practice to students from Kyrgyzstan.

The administrative structure of PMC

Dr Shaista Zeeshan has been appointed as secretary to the council on a 60-day contract or may continue till a permanent Secretary is appointed.

Raza Shah has been appointed as Director IT on a 60-day contract or till a permanent Member IT is appointed.

The council also formulated the following committees:

Human Resource & Administration Committee Finance Committee Examinations Committee Legal & Regulatory Committee.