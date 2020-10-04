Can't connect right now! retry
Kanye West calls for ‘civility’ as he wishes health to Donald Trump

Kanye West calls for ‘civility’ in condolence tweet to Donald Trump

Kanye West is a rumored Republican in the eyes of many, and just recently the rapper took to his Twitter account to slam hateful trolls ‘congratulating’ one another regarding Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Just recently, the rapper even took to Twitter to slam hateful shrews who are celebrating Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

With his short but concise tweet, Kanye wished both POTUS and FLOTUS well and hoped for a speedy recovery almost immediately after their diagnosis was announced.

In his tweet, Kanye first and foremost addressed the hate, claiming, “There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus.”

In the latter half of his message, the 21 time Grammy award-winning star added, “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery.”

Just before concluding, Kanye aimed a stone-cold jab towards the hateful internet by claiming that he is wishing the president a safe recovery in the same way “as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Check out his post below:


