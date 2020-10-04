Coronavirus: Nine marriage halls, 171 restaurants sealed for violating safety measures in Karachi

Police officials are sealing a shop for violating lockdown rules imposed by government, as a preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), at National Highway in Karachi on Thursday, October 01, 2020. — PPI

Authorities by Sunday had sealed nine marriage halls and 171 restaurants over violation of coronavirus safety measures as the fourth day of a city administration operation came to an end.

The metropolis has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases as citizens continue to flout the rules.



Under today's operation, 33 out of 225 marriage halls in six districts of the city were inspected, out of which four were issued a warning, whereas one was fined over violation of coronavirus protocols.

According to the district administration, so far nine marriage halls have been sealed for violating safety rules.



On the other hand, 60 restaurants were inspected in today's operation, out of which 45 restaurants were found violating safety protocols, while 29 restaurants were given a warning, and 12 of them were sealed.

So far, 171 restaurants have been sealed for violation of coronavirus precautionary measures.

Moreover, six shops, factories and medical stores were also sealed and a fine of Rs192,000 was imposed on them.