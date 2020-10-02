Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Police officials are sealing a shop for violating lockdown rules imposed by government, as a preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), at National Highway in Karachi on Thursday, October 01, 2020. Photo: PPI

Authorities in Karachi closed six marriage halls and 103 restaurants in the metropolis for not complying with health guidelines and COVID-19 prevalence, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

The country's nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus said that it has also instructed all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad to ensure health guidelines and abidance of protocols.

The NCOC also cautioned the authorities that restaurants and marriage halls were "emerging as the epicentre of the disease".

Federal minister Asad Umar also warned that indoor restaurants and marriage halls were emerging as "high contributors to the COVID-19 spread".

Read more: Coronavirus numbers rising fast in Sindh, warns Murtaza Wahab

"NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on SOP violations in these places," said the minister. 

He emphasised that the country must not allow "irresponsible behaviour" of some individuals to put everyone's health at risk.

Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district

Due to the rising number of cases in the port city, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar on Thursday directed authorities to impose micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi's South district.

The lockdown was imposed in an apartment located in the district's sub-division Civil Lines, according to a notification issued. It was also imposed in the sub-division Saddar.

The DC also said that a restaurant was also sealed for violating the prescribed coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The development comes a day after a similar lockdown was imposed in two areas of Manghopir for two weeks.

The areas in Mangophir's Gadap Town included Saima Villas and Samama City, both having a combined population of 4,000 people approximately.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail

Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail
COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home
Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form

Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form
COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'

Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'
PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders

PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders
Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district

Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district
Indian intelligence agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan: FO

Indian intelligence agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan: FO
Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter starting October 15: SSG officials

Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter starting October 15: SSG officials
Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away

Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away
Pakistan Army stands behind a democratic government: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army stands behind a democratic government: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all