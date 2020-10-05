Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Sialkot doctor leaves 'towel' in patient's stomach during operation

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

In this photograph taken on August 22, 2017, doctors prepare instruments during a patient's plastic surgery procedure. — AFP/Files 

A Sialkot doctor left a "towel" in a patient's stomach during an appendix operation, it emerged seven months after the incident.

The patient, a 50-year-old man, who is a resident of Sialkot's Mustafa Town, underwent an operation at a public hospital.

However, his pain did not go away after the operation. Then, the man contacted the hospital administration and the doctor. Despite taking several tests on their prescription, the problem could not be identified. 

However, a computed tomography (CT) scan revealed that a 'towel' was left inside the patient's stomach.

Responding to the incident, Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Javed said that an inquiry would be instituted to ascertain the facts.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal likens establishment of Pakistan island authority to Modi’s annexation of Kashmir

Bilawal likens establishment of Pakistan island authority to Modi’s annexation of Kashmir
PM Imran Khan expressed displeasure over FIR against Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan expressed displeasure over FIR against Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Chaudhry
BIEK to announce intermediate Part-II pre-engineering 2020 results tomorrow

BIEK to announce intermediate Part-II pre-engineering 2020 results tomorrow
Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule of anti-govt rallies

Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule of anti-govt rallies
PSX sees selling pressure as KSE 100 Index loses 998 points on opening day of week

PSX sees selling pressure as KSE 100 Index loses 998 points on opening day of week

Here's a list of fake and HEC recognised universities in Pakistan

Here's a list of fake and HEC recognised universities in Pakistan
Coronavirus cases reach 225 in KP schools: health department

Coronavirus cases reach 225 in KP schools: health department
President Alvi calls on Kuwait’s emir, condoles death of former ruler Sheikh Sabah

President Alvi calls on Kuwait’s emir, condoles death of former ruler Sheikh Sabah
Kids are key COVID-19 superspreaders: study

Kids are key COVID-19 superspreaders: study

After years off the radar, Arshad 'Chaiwala' returns with his own cafe in Islamabad

After years off the radar, Arshad 'Chaiwala' returns with his own cafe in Islamabad
CSS Exams 2021: Application form, CSS Rules 2019 and Syllabus for Competitive Exams

CSS Exams 2021: Application form, CSS Rules 2019 and Syllabus for Competitive Exams
‘Our city is in pain’: Shaniera Akram disgusted at hapless state of Karachi's beaches

‘Our city is in pain’: Shaniera Akram disgusted at hapless state of Karachi's beaches

Latest

view all