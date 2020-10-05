Sialkot doctor leaves 'towel' in patient's stomach during operation

In this photograph taken on August 22, 2017, doctors prepare instruments during a patient's plastic surgery procedure. — AFP/Files

A Sialkot doctor left a "towel" in a patient's stomach during an appendix operation, it emerged seven months after the incident.



The patient, a 50-year-old man, who is a resident of Sialkot's Mustafa Town, underwent an operation at a public hospital.

However, his pain did not go away after the operation. Then, the man contacted the hospital administration and the doctor. Despite taking several tests on their prescription, the problem could not be identified.

However, a computed tomography (CT) scan revealed that a 'towel' was left inside the patient's stomach.

Responding to the incident, Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Javed said that an inquiry would be instituted to ascertain the facts.