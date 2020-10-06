Selena Gomez 'texting a couple of guys' as she jumps back in the dating pool

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Selena Gomez has not given up on love and seems to have put her disturbing relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in the past now.

With all the ugly memories have faded in her life, Gomez is determined and ready to fall in love again.

According to a source,"It has to be the right man. She refuses to settle for just anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person.”

Gomez, who parted ways from Bieber in March 2018 and has been single ever since, has recently “been texting with a few guys,” the source added.

However, she is focusing on herself for now.

The former Disney star has faced some “setbacks” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s “pulling through and feels stronger than ever," the insider revealed.

“The good thing is, she’s learned the meaning of balance. If she’s feeling exhausted, instead of pushing herself to the limit, she’ll rest up.”

Talking about her physical health, Gomez has been “sticking to a healthy diet, but isn’t obsessive about it,” mentioned the source. “She still enjoys the occasional McDonald’s or In-N-Out.”

