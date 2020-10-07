Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
'Legally Blonde 3' update: Mindy Kaling reveals what Elle Woods is up to in her 40s

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

American actor Mindy Kaling is giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming third instalment of Legally Blonde.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, The Office star revealed details of the project after she was roped in by the OG star Reese Witherspoon herself to write the script.

"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic. But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?' And it's been really funny to write. And I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part,” said Mindy.

She also explained how the third instalment of the classic franchise popped up, as she said: "I'd been working with her on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while. And I have always quoted the movies to her. I was that annoying friend that would be like, ‘Bend and snap' to her.”

"And [Reese] asked me, ‘You know, I'd really love to revisit this character,’” added Mindy quoting Reese. 

