Karachi: Traffic plan for Chehlum processions announced

KARACHI: The police have announced a traffic diversion plan for the Chehlum procession today (Thursday) to avoid congestions on the roads, The News reported.

The main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would start from Nishtar Park at about 1pm, a spokesperson for the traffic police said.

Before the commencement of the procession, an Alam procession coming from the Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah on Martin Road would reach the Nishtar Park at around 9am, moreover, a Majlis would be held at the Nishtar Park before the main procession.

As per the details, the procession would end at the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah in Kharadar which will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road before reaching its destination.

As soon as the procession would begin, all the vehicular traffic coming from the city side would be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar. All kind of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and the zoological garden.

The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad route would be diverted to Martin Road towards the jail.

All kind of traffic coming from the Stadium Road would proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at the Dadabhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Moreover, all kind of traffic coming from the Super Highway would be diverted from Liaquatabad no. 10 towards Nazimabad no. 2 and would proceed via Habib Bank Flyover and Sher Shah to Mauripur Road. For the return journey, the vehicles would adopt the same route.

Chehlum route map for Karachi. Photo Courtesy: Karachi Traffic police

All kind of traffic coming from the National Highway side would be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10 and Nazimabad No 2 to proceed to the Habib Bank Flyover and Sher Shah to reach Mauripur Road. For the return journey, the vehicles would adopt the same route.

No vehicle would be permitted to proceed to the route of the procession from Gurumandir. Such vehicles would be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All the vehicular Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen to the Mazar-e-Quaid would not be allowed to proceed from the Noorani traffic signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from the competent authority.

No vehicles would be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed to Saddar.

Similarly, no traffic would be allowed from MA Jinnah Road-Preedy Street junction until the procession crossed the intersection. All kind of traffic coming from the zoo would be allowed to travel to the Ankle Saria Hospital.

Routes for participants

The participants coming from the Nazimabad side would travel to the Garden Jamaatkhana from Lasbela and pass through Britto Road and the Soldier Bazaar No 3 signal to reach Numaish.

Those coming from Liaquatabad would reach Numaish after passing through Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road and Gurumandir to Numaish. Those coming from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan lqbal would use University Road and Kashmir Road and reach Numaish through the Society signal. No vehicles would be allowed to be parked along the route of the procession.