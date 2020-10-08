PM Imran Khan approves establishment of SEZs in Islamabad, Dhabeji, and Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing 6th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones. APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved three new Special Economic Zone (SEZ)s – including National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ Raiwind in Punjab and Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20.

The approval was given during the sixth meeting of the Board of Approvals (BOA) for SEZs which met in the federal capital with PM Imran in the chair.

The meeting was attended by minister for industries, advisors on commerce and finance, Board of Investment chairman, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (through video link) and Gilgit-Baltistan, federal and provincial officials, and others.

The participants were informed about various incentives available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in the SEZs, read the press release issued by the PM Office.



The forum also approved a proposal regarding the selection of two members from the private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from the private sector to be included in the composition of BOA of SEZs.

About SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and the proposal would be brought before the next meeting.

The prime minister directed that the provision of utilities such as gas and electricity in the SEZs should be accorded the foremost priority by the departments concerned.

He also directed that a report indicating the availability of required facilities at existing SEZs be furnished.