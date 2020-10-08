Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan approves establishment of SEZs in Islamabad, Dhabeji, and Raiwind

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing 6th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones. APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved three new Special Economic Zone (SEZ)s – including National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ Raiwind in Punjab and Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20.

The approval was given during the sixth meeting of the Board of Approvals (BOA) for SEZs which met in the federal capital with PM Imran in the chair.

The meeting was attended by minister for industries, advisors on commerce and finance, Board of Investment chairman, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (through video link) and Gilgit-Baltistan, federal and provincial officials, and others.

The participants were informed about various incentives available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in the SEZs, read the press release issued by the PM Office.

Read more: Rashakai SEZ to lead KP, Pakistan towards progress: PM Imran

The forum also approved a proposal regarding the selection of two members from the private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from the private sector to be included in the composition of BOA of SEZs.

About SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and the proposal would be brought before the next meeting.

The prime minister directed that the provision of utilities such as gas and electricity in the SEZs should be accorded the foremost priority by the departments concerned.

He also directed that a report indicating the availability of required facilities at existing SEZs be furnished.

More From Pakistan:

Hong Kong China’s internal matter, says Pakistan at UN

Hong Kong China’s internal matter, says Pakistan at UN
Karachi: Traffic plan for Chehlum processions announced

Karachi: Traffic plan for Chehlum processions announced
No one can steal the public's right to elect their representatives: Maryam Nawaz

No one can steal the public's right to elect their representatives: Maryam Nawaz
Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted on Rs15 million plea bargain

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted on Rs15 million plea bargain
Watch: PAF aircraft land on Islamabad-Lahore motorway

Watch: PAF aircraft land on Islamabad-Lahore motorway
Information technology will play critical role in making Pakistan self-reliant: PM Imran Khan

Information technology will play critical role in making Pakistan self-reliant: PM Imran Khan
Govt on crutches, will collapse under its own weight: PDM

Govt on crutches, will collapse under its own weight: PDM
MDCAT 2020: How to download NUMS roll number slips

MDCAT 2020: How to download NUMS roll number slips
Gen Bajwa visits family of colonel martyred in Tank operation

Gen Bajwa visits family of colonel martyred in Tank operation
SC turns down Sindh govt plea to extend detention of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case

SC turns down Sindh govt plea to extend detention of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case
UK publication mistakes satirical piece on PM Imran Khan for news

UK publication mistakes satirical piece on PM Imran Khan for news
Sedition case: Capt Safdar, PML-N workers no-show at police station for 'fear of arrest'

Sedition case: Capt Safdar, PML-N workers no-show at police station for 'fear of arrest'

Latest

view all