KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was priced at Rs113,00 at the opening of trading on Thursday, after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs300 over last night's trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold also decreased overnight by Rs256 with the precious metal being traded at Rs96,880 at the opening of trading on Thursday.

Likewise, 22k gold opened trading at Rs103,582 per tola on Thursday.