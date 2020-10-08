Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana was threatened to be cast out by Prince Philip if she failed to ‘fit in’

Princess Diana faced quite a few challenges during her time as a member of the British royal family due to her distinct personality.

A royal biographer claimed that the Princess of Wales was once threatened by Prince Philip owing to her behavior.

An updated version of Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story disclosed that the Duke of Edinburgh had once blasted his daughter-in-law telling her to either “fit in or get out.”

The duke had written a letter to Diana as he believed that she had given a nod of approval to the book that lifted the lid off her marriage with Prince Charles.

In the letter, Philip had demanded that Diana “help maintain the dignity of the Crown.”

The letter had left her devastated after which she had reportedly told a friend, “That’s it, I’m out.”

She went on to ignore Philip and wrote back claiming she was the mother of the future king, after which, Philip took a step back and Diana’s respect within the palace increased. 

