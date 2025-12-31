Mark Wright's mum Carol hits back at 'evil mother in law' claims

Carol spoke the heart about her relationship with Michelle

Mark Wright's mother, Carol, has shared her role as a mother-in-law in a bombshell interview.

The former TOWIE star and Fool Me Once actress, both 38, tied the knot in 2015 in a lavish ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

During the latest episode of their family podcast Wright At Home, Carol spoke the heart about her relationship with Michelle.

Reading a letter sent in from a listener, her daughter Jess said: 'Whenever my mother-in-law comes over she acts like I stole her son.'

Sharing her thoughts on the situation, Carol said: 'It's a hard one because everyone's sons are like, you know, they're your sons and… a woman comes along and they do take your son.

'But I'm a bit different because I actually hold back because of that reason. 'I always think that when the girl comes into our family it's quite they feel a bit overpowering to so many of us, so I seem to be like I hold back a bit.'

At this point Jess also shared that she hated the narrative that her mum was this 'evil mother-in-law' because it is far from the truth.

'It's nothing like me, I'm totally the opposite,' Carol explained before admitting that she would step in to 'protect' her son, if needed.

It comes after Mark and Michelle celebrated their first Christmas as a family of three with their daughter baby Palma.

The couple welcomed their first child together in March of this year.