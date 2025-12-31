Kris Jenner's sparks buzz over wrinkled hands after $100k facelift

Kris Jenner shocked onlookers for her appearance following her face-lifting transformation, reportedly costing $100k.

The 70-year-old The Kardashians star was spotted touching down in St. Barts on Tuesday, but while her face drew attention, her hands told a very different story-appearing visibly wrinkled and quickly stealing the spotlight.

Interestingly, the reality star has been hiding her hands in gloves for months, including at her lavish 70th birthday bash, where she wore long black opera gloves.

This comes after the long-standing rumours that she's undergone cosmetic work on her hands as well. While Jenner’s hands may be one of the few areas revealing her age, that hasn’t stopped speculation about what she may - or may not - have had done.

‘You have to do what makes you feel good,’ she said during an appearance on E!’s Good Work in 2015.

Her most recent facelift - performed by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine - was confirmed earlier this year, with Jenner admitting it was time for a ‘refresh.’

The update also comes as Kris has reportedly given her blessing to daughter Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothee Chalamet, publicly showing support for the actor.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of a red merch jacket, which she had been gifted, and wrote, “greatest movie ever,” tagging the Dune actor, 30.

The Wonka star and Kylie have been together for more than two years, and insiders have shared that their families have intermingled and all of them really like spending time together.