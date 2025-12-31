Peter Andre rushed to wife Emily's brother clinic for emergency treatment

Peter Andre was rushed for emergency treatment to fix his teeth after he was kicked in the face by a fan who had 'too much to drink.'

The Mysterious Girl singer, 52, shared the painful incident on his Instagram Stories while on his way to an appointment to fix his chipped teeth on Tuesday.

Peter detailed his experience in a video clip, saying: 'He said: 'Right you won't believe what happened to my teeth. So I needed to go see a dentist, thankfully Emily's brother Tom has an aesthetics clinic and within that they have DentaQuest.

'So I went there because I was on stage one night having fun, and usually I call people up on stage.

'Someone came up on stage, had a few too many to drink, kicked their leg up to have a bit of fun. '[The fan] kicked the mic, the mic when straight into my tooth and chipped it badly. I was in absolute pain, it caused a few chips actually, talk about a kick in the teeth.

'Anyway I went there and look what they done, they put my original teeth back to normal. I'm so happy.'

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section and praised Peter's for not calling out the fan who caused the harm.

One wrote: 'And what’s so lovely about it is that you’re not even angrily ranting about the person that caused this.'

Other commented :'Did you get your Botox and fillers at the same time?

It comes after Peter spent Christmas morning with his two children Princess, 18, and Junior Andre, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.