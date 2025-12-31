Peter Greene gets honoured in ‘very private' memorial event

Peter Greene memorial service held

A private memorial service was recently held to honour actor Peter Greene, bringing together close friends and loved ones to remember the late star in an intimate and emotional gathering.

The service took place on Dec. 27 at St. Michael Church in Cranford, New Jersey, where roughly 35 to 40 people gathered to say goodbye to the actor best known for his role in The Mask.

Those in attendance included several of Greene’s longtime friends and collaborators, among them The Sopranos actor Federico Castelluccio, Vincent Young, Saul Stein, Garry Pastore, musician Skam Dust, and producer Noel Ashman.

According to a source familiar with the event, the atmosphere was deeply emotional, with many attendees sharing personal memories and stories about Greene’s life and career.

Castelluccio, who worked with Greene on the 2019 film Exit 0, delivered a heartfelt tribute during the service.

He described Greene as “one of the best character actors of his generation,” a moment that reportedly moved many in the room to tears.

“Everyone shared a story, and everyone broke down crying,” the source said. “People loved him like a brother.”

Greene, who was born in Montclair, New Jersey, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Dec. 13 at the age of 60.

His longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, previously said the actor was in good spirits just days before his passing.

Close friend Skam Dust also shared that Greene had been making plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve, saying, “He was going to rent a truck limousine… He wasn’t suicidal.”

Producer Noel Ashman, who cast Greene in the upcoming film 3 Days Rising alongside Ice-T and Mickey Rourke, described him as “a once-in-a-lifetime friend” and said his passing was completely unexpected.

“He was so talented and had so much more to give,” Ashman said.

Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected, and the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.