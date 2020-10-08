Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Eight suspects arrested after body of kidnapped, raped minor girl found in Charsadda: police

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Eight suspects were arrested after the body of a minor girl was found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s town of Charsadda, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the minor girl was kidnapped and then sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered, and her body bears torture marks.

The district police officer (DPO) said that the girl was abducted on October 6 and her body was found the next day.

He said that doctors have also identified animal claw marks on the body.

The DPO said that geo-fencing of the crime scene has been carried out and the girl’s DNA samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory and the results are awaited.

He said that a case has been registered against the suspect with clauses of kidnapping and murder included. A special investigation team under Superintendent of Police (SP) Darwesh Khan has been formed to probe the matter.

The girl’s father said that the family has no enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, a boundary dispute arose between Peshawar and Charsadda police after which district administration said that the revenue department will survey the area and determine the divide.

In addition, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has noted with concern reports of the incident and ordered the inspector general of police to ensure the speedy arrest of the culprit.

“Those involved in the incident will never be able to escape the clutches of the law and will be awarded exemplary punishment,” he vowed.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh introduces online motor vehicle tax payment

Sindh introduces online motor vehicle tax payment

Buzdar invites Peshawar acid attack victim to get free treatment in Punjab under Nai Zindagi programme

Buzdar invites Peshawar acid attack victim to get free treatment in Punjab under Nai Zindagi programme
Coronavirus positivity ratio registers 'slight' increase in Pakistan

Coronavirus positivity ratio registers 'slight' increase in Pakistan
India using TTP, JUA to carry out attacks against military, civilian targets in Pakistan

India using TTP, JUA to carry out attacks against military, civilian targets in Pakistan
Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Punjab considers reimposition of 'smart' lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Dengue outbreak: 93 cases reported in Punjab this year

Dengue outbreak: 93 cases reported in Punjab this year
PMC issues clarification regarding MDCAT in Sindh

PMC issues clarification regarding MDCAT in Sindh
Students harassed in Karachi University's premises in shocking incident

Students harassed in Karachi University's premises in shocking incident
Singapore consortium among three shortlisted for Lahore Master Plan 2050

Singapore consortium among three shortlisted for Lahore Master Plan 2050
Hong Kong China’s internal matter, says Pakistan at UN

Hong Kong China’s internal matter, says Pakistan at UN
PM Imran Khan approves establishment of SEZs in Islamabad, Dhabeji, and Raiwind

PM Imran Khan approves establishment of SEZs in Islamabad, Dhabeji, and Raiwind
Karachi: Traffic plan for Chehlum processions announced

Karachi: Traffic plan for Chehlum processions announced

Latest

view all