Eight suspects arrested after body of kidnapped, raped minor girl found in Charsadda: police

Eight suspects were arrested after the body of a minor girl was found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s town of Charsadda, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the minor girl was kidnapped and then sexually assaulted before being brutally murdered, and her body bears torture marks.

The district police officer (DPO) said that the girl was abducted on October 6 and her body was found the next day.

He said that doctors have also identified animal claw marks on the body.

The DPO said that geo-fencing of the crime scene has been carried out and the girl’s DNA samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory and the results are awaited.

He said that a case has been registered against the suspect with clauses of kidnapping and murder included. A special investigation team under Superintendent of Police (SP) Darwesh Khan has been formed to probe the matter.

The girl’s father said that the family has no enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, a boundary dispute arose between Peshawar and Charsadda police after which district administration said that the revenue department will survey the area and determine the divide.

In addition, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has noted with concern reports of the incident and ordered the inspector general of police to ensure the speedy arrest of the culprit.

“Those involved in the incident will never be able to escape the clutches of the law and will be awarded exemplary punishment,” he vowed.