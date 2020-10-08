How to pay Sindh's motor vehicle tax online

BMW cars are seen at the automobile terminal in the port. — Reuters/Files

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Thursday announced that registered owners of commercial and private vehicles in Sindh can now pay the motor vehicle tax online.

Here's how:

Open Sindh excise's website — excise.gos.pk — and click on "Online Tax Payment".

After clicking on Online Tax Payment" this tab will open where you will select "Quick Pay."

Enter your mobile number and vehicle registration plate.

Now, click on calculate.

Click on calculate tax.

Now select generate PSID.

Now, there are three ways to pay your tax:

1. ATM

- Visit your nearest ATM of 1Link member along with ATM Card.

- After PIN verification, select the option of Tax Payment under the option of bill payment and select Excise and Taxation from Main Menu.

- Enter 6 digits of PSID and Press OK.

- Due amount against PSID number automatically/Fetch and display on the ATM Screen.

2. Net banking

- Log in internet /Mobile Banking.

- Select the option of Tax Payment under the option of Bill Payment and select Excise & Taxation from Main Menu.

- Enter 6 digits of PSID and Press OK.

- Due amount against PSID number automatically/Fetch and display on the your Screen.

- Message of successful transaction will appear on the screen.

3. Bank branches

Visit the nearest 1Link Member bank branches along with print of PSID and asked the trailer / Cashier to make the payment of levy against PSID, under the option of Bill Payment and select Excise & Taxation.