pakistan
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

NEPRA approves Rs0.83 per unit hike in power tariff

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Electricity towers can be seen transmitting electricity in this photo. — Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved a Rs0.83 hike in power tariff as fuel readjustment "on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of July 2020."

"The increase will be collected in October bills, however, the increase in electricity prices will not apply to K- Electric customers," read a notification by the authority.

According to the regulatory authority, the fuel adjustment:

1. Shall be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers

2. Shall be shown separately in consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of July 2020

3. Power distributing companies shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of July 2020 in the billing month of October 2020

However, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that news of electricity cost going up is false.

"Some false news have been doing the rounds that the cost per unit of electricity has been increased. This is false news. Rs0.83 fuel adjustment has been carried out," he tweeted, adding that this is done every month on the basis of the price of oil.

