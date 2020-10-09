Can't connect right now! retry
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 9

Friday Oct 09, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency
Buying
Selling
Australian Dollar
115118
Canadian Dollar 
122124.5
China Yuan
24.0524.2
Euro
190.5193.5
Japanese Yen
1.561.59
Saudi Riyal
43.1543.7
UAE Dirham
44.2544.8
UK Pound Sterling
210214
US Dollar
163.5164.2

