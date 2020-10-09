Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Friday Oct 09, 2020

Prince William once broke up with Kate Middleton at work: she ‘shut herself in a room’

Prince William once made a grave error and ended up breaking up with his now-wife Kate Middleton, that too over the phone while she was reportedly at work.

The news of his short breakup was unearthed within the new book Battle of the Brothers. The incident in question occurred back in 2007 and reportedly created repercussions that lasted for an entire year.

The Mirror broke down the extract from the book and it reads, "It is said that Kate excused herself from a meeting to take a call from William—then a 'hard-drinking' Army officer often spotted at nightclubs–and shut herself in a room for more than an hour while the pair discussed their future.”

“They broke up during the call but the split didn't last long—they got back together 10 weeks later, claims royal biographer Robert Lacey in new book Battle of Brothers.”

“During those three months, William found dating difficult and was turned down by a ‘surprising’ number of young women, and he missed Kate and her family, it is alleged."

All the women he attempted to replace Kate with ended up being able to "suss out the truth about where his heart lay, even if he himself could not."

Their breakup never lasted for too long, only ten weeks later the duo got papped kissing at a party and the rest became history after the pair became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 

