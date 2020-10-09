Twitter reacts to TikTok ban in Pakistan

TikTok on Friday became top hashtag trend in Pakistan after authorities banned the video-sharing app.

According to TV reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) decided to block the app after the Chinese company failed to fully comply with the instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.



Twitter was inundated with reactions that followed the PTA move, with some people sharing hilarious memes.

Others criticised the move which came just a day after Jannat Mirza became the first TikToker to cross 10 million followers.

Here is a collection of some Twitter reactions:



