Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'liberates' several towns and villages from Armenia's hold

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev announced on Friday that the country's army had "liberated" several villages and towns from Armenian "occupation", as clashes continue between both countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.



"Today Azerbaijan’s Army has liberated the town of Hadrut, and Chayli, Yukhari Guzlek, Gorazilli, Gishlag, Garajali, Efendiler, Suleymanli and Sur villages. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," read his tweet.



Aliyev said the settlement of Hadrut north of Ceyrayil city, as well as several villages including Chayli, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli, Gishlag, Garajalli, Afandilar, Suleymanli and Sur, had rejoined with the rest of Azerbaijan’s territory in a “historic victory”.

Aliyev said that the current updates signalled that the province of Fuzuli was surrounded and a narrow corridor was left for the people there to leave.



Earlier, both sides accepted an invitation from Russia to end fighting. “It has begun,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted on Facebook. She also shared a picture of herself sitting with the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia sitting at a round table.



Aliyev said earlier that he is ready to discuss the conflict but warned that no concession will be given to Armenia, adding that no other country will be able to influence Azerbaijan's will.

He ruled out talks if Armenia continued to claim Nagorno-Karabakh as part of its territory, said the Azerbaijan president during a televised address to the country.



Aliyev said that the Azerbaijan army had proven that there was a military solution to the dispute, crediting his country's forces for changing the facts on the ground.



