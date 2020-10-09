Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan thanks Pakistan, Turkey for unequivocal support

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada in Pakistan addressing a media briefing and press conference on the latest situation of “Armenian Military Aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan on Thursday thanked Pakistan and Turkey for their unequivocal support in the country’s ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict with Armenia.

The country’s envoy Ali Alizada, in a press conference, condemned the Armenian military’s aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan.

He said that Armenia was trying to consolidate the status quo regime based on occupation in Azerbaijani territories rather than accepting UN Security Council resolutions and other international organizations seeking the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from the occupied territory.

“The provocations carried out by the Armenian leadership, both in word and in deed and attempts to change the dialogue format have dealt a blow to the conflicts settlement process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” the envoy was quoted by The News.

The ambassador also justified Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operations against Armenian attacks saying that they were carried out within internationally recognised territories of Azerbaijan and in compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter (right of self-defence).

“The responsibility for the escalation of the situation on the front line lies directly with the Armenian military-political leadership. Azerbaijan had no military targets in Armenia and its counter-offensive operation was meant to liberate its lands and force Armenia to make peace,” said Alizada.

The envoy urged the world community to adopt a principled stand and condemn Armenia’s aggressive actions.

“South Caucasus will never have peace and security until Armenia liberates the occupied lands,” he said.

Col Mehman Novruzov, Azerbaijan’s military attache in Pakistan, said Armenia was spreading fake information and groundless accusations against his country to involve third parties in the conflict.