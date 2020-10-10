Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in romantic picture with co-star Murat Yıldırım

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left fans in awe as she posted a new picture, showing her in a romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan is playing a different role in the second season of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, shared the screenshot with a sweet caption.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to star in 'Every Note Played'

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to star in 'Every Note Played'
Johnny Depp crosses 7 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp crosses 7 million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun actress shares a loved-up picture with her husband

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun actress shares a loved-up picture with her husband

Sofia Richie gleams in black jumper as she shares new Instagram picture amid dispute rumours

Sofia Richie gleams in black jumper as she shares new Instagram picture amid dispute rumours
Queen Elizabeth to appear in biopic documenting her life

Queen Elizabeth to appear in biopic documenting her life

Reese Witherspoon reveals the candidate she will vote for in US elections

Reese Witherspoon reveals the candidate she will vote for in US elections

The move by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle that caused the Queen to snap

The move by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle that caused the Queen to snap
Human rights advocate calls out Prince Harry on 'empty jargon' after BLM speech

Human rights advocate calls out Prince Harry on 'empty jargon' after BLM speech
Video of Kim Seokjin admiring Brad Pitt continues to be BTS fans favourite

Video of Kim Seokjin admiring Brad Pitt continues to be BTS fans favourite
Katy Perry thinks daddy Orlando Bloom is ‘doing great’ raising Daisy

Katy Perry thinks daddy Orlando Bloom is ‘doing great’ raising Daisy
Twitter reacts to TikTok ban in Pakistan

Twitter reacts to TikTok ban in Pakistan
Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster

Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee expecting her first baby with David Foster

Latest

view all