Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in romantic picture with co-star Murat Yıldırım

Turkish star Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left fans in awe as she posted a new picture, showing her in a romantic scene with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan is playing a different role in the second season of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, shared the screenshot with a sweet caption.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.



Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.