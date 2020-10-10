Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian cricketer to score 10,000 T20 runs

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Pakistan’s veteran all rounder Shoaib Malik hitting a shot during the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi, on October 10, 2020. — Twitter/PCB

Karachi: Pakistan’s veteran all rounder Shoaib Malik, on Saturday, made  history by becoming the first Asian cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Malik reached the important milestone during his innings of 74 runs off 44 balls for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Balochistan in the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

The 38-year-old Pakistani is only the third cricketer in the world to reach this milestone after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Gayle leads the list with 13,296 runs while Pollard made 10,370 runs in the shortest format of the game.

The next Asian batsman in the list is India’s Virat Kohli who has 9,033 runs in his T20 career.

Malik has so far played 395 T20 matches, which is also an Asian record. He needs to play five more matches to become only the fourth cricketer in the world to play 400 T20s.

More From Sports:

PCB asks Misbah, Azhar to be careful about code of conduct in future

PCB asks Misbah, Azhar to be careful about code of conduct in future
Female Pakistani footballer highlighted in US media for philanthropy

Female Pakistani footballer highlighted in US media for philanthropy
Khushdil Shah smashes fastest century by a Pakistani in T20 cricket

Khushdil Shah smashes fastest century by a Pakistani in T20 cricket
PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive

PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab coach says tournament not over for struggling side

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab coach says tournament not over for struggling side
National T20 Cup: 'Unlike Multan, dew will be a factor during Rawalpindi leg'

National T20 Cup: 'Unlike Multan, dew will be a factor during Rawalpindi leg'
Women cricketers to train at Karachi's Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center

Women cricketers to train at Karachi's Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center
Pakistan to kickstart training in bid to revive women's football

Pakistan to kickstart training in bid to revive women's football

National T20 Cup: Top 8 performers of Multan leg

National T20 Cup: Top 8 performers of Multan leg
Born without arms, Muhammad Ikram masters art of snooker

Born without arms, Muhammad Ikram masters art of snooker
Babar Azam vows to face Zimbabwe fully prepared in upcoming series

Babar Azam vows to face Zimbabwe fully prepared in upcoming series
Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai dies in car accident

Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai dies in car accident

Latest

view all