Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi

The funeral prayers being offered at Jamia Farooqia Hub River Road Phase II. Photo: Geo.tv/SCREEN GRAB

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan were offered, following which the deceased was laid to rest on Sunday.

The prominent scholar, along with his driver, was shot dead last night in Karachi's Shah Faisal area.

Maulana Adil's funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Farooqia Hub River Road Phase II. Besides scholars and other religious figures, a large number of attendees included students and devotees of the late scholar.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Rashid Soomro, Superintendent of Jamia Banuria Mufti Noman, and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also attended the funeral prayers of the deceased scholar.

Maulana Adil was buried at Farooqia University next to his father Maulana Saleemullah Khan.

Investigation of the case underway

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the case. Police confirmed that geofencing of the site where Maulana Adil was shot dead has been conducted.



Officials will obtain CCTV footage to see which way the assailants escaped after committing the crime.

What the police is saying

According to police, the scholar was sitting in a Toyota Vigo, with the vehicle parked outside Shama shopping centre when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him.

Police said that a third person, Umair, was also accompanying Maulana Adil and survived the incident. He had gone inside the shopping centre to buy mithai (sweet meats).

"The motorcyclists targeted him. It seems that he was being followed by terrorists," said police officials.

They added that five spent 9mm casings were recovered from the site.

Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that three men were on a motorcycle. One got off and fired the shots.

"We are gathering statements from eye-witnesses," he said.

Memon said it was not a part of Maulana Adil's routine to go through this path.

A heavy contingent of police as well as Sindh Rangers soon reached the site of the incident and a probe with the help of CCTV cameras was undertaken.

After analysing the footage, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Raja Umar Khitab said that it shows three persons fleeing the site. "There might have been more nearby as back up," he said.

"This is a conspiracy to incite sectarian violence," he added.