Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

The funeral prayers being offered at Jamia Farooqia Hub River Road Phase II. Photo: Geo.tv/SCREEN GRAB

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan were offered, following which the deceased was laid to rest on Sunday.

The prominent scholar, along with his driver, was shot dead last night in Karachi's Shah Faisal area.

Maulana Adil's funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Farooqia Hub River Road Phase II. Besides scholars and other religious figures, a large number of attendees included students and devotees of the late scholar.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Rashid Soomro, Superintendent of Jamia Banuria Mufti Noman, and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also attended the funeral prayers of the deceased scholar.

Maulana Adil was buried at Farooqia University next to his father Maulana Saleemullah Khan.

Investigation of the case underway

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the case. Police confirmed that geofencing of the site where Maulana Adil was shot dead has been conducted.

Officials will obtain CCTV footage to see which way the assailants escaped after committing the crime.

What the police is saying

According to police, the scholar was sitting in a Toyota Vigo, with the vehicle parked outside Shama shopping centre when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him.

Police said that a third person, Umair, was also accompanying Maulana Adil and survived the incident. He had gone inside the shopping centre to buy mithai (sweet meats).

"The motorcyclists targeted him. It seems that he was being followed by terrorists," said police officials.

They added that five spent 9mm casings were recovered from the site.

Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that three men were on a motorcycle. One got off and fired the shots.

"We are gathering statements from eye-witnesses," he said.

Memon said it was not a part of Maulana Adil's routine to go through this path.

A heavy contingent of police as well as Sindh Rangers soon reached the site of the incident and a probe with the help of CCTV cameras was undertaken.

After analysing the footage, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Raja Umar Khitab said that it shows three persons fleeing the site. "There might have been more nearby as back up," he said.

"This is a conspiracy to incite sectarian violence," he added.

More From Pakistan:

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief
Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months
BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results
FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon

FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon
Pakistan calls for honouring 'humantarian conditions' during ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Pakistan calls for honouring 'humantarian conditions' during ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases

Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases
Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi
Bilawal urges Karachi lawyers to support Opposition movement for rule of law

Bilawal urges Karachi lawyers to support Opposition movement for rule of law
YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces march to Islamabad on Oct 14

YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces march to Islamabad on Oct 14
Hareem Shah urges PM Imran Khan to lift 'baseless' TikTok ban

Hareem Shah urges PM Imran Khan to lift 'baseless' TikTok ban
Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report

Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report
Pak Army will continue to support govt in the national interest: Gen Bajwa

Pak Army will continue to support govt in the national interest: Gen Bajwa

Latest

view all