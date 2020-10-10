Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan. — Geo.tv

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan, along with a companion, were shot dead on Saturday in Karachi's Shah Faisal area, police said.

Law Enforcement Agencies probing the incident at Karachi's Shah Faisal area. — Geo.tv

Adil Khan is the son of late Saleemullah Khan, the former president of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia.

According to police, the scholar — associated with Jamia Farooqi — was inside his car when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him.

Sources in the police department said that the religious scholar was present in Shah Faisal Colony No 2 when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, sources in Liaquat National Hospital, where he was taken to, said that the scholar had already passed away when he arrived.

According to the hospital's spokesperson, Maulana Adil suffered two bullet wounds.

Moreover, Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Dr Seemi Jamali said that the body of Maqsood, the person accompanying the religious scholar, was brought to the facility's emergency ward.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers have reached the site of the incident and a probe with the help of CCTV cameras is underway.



More to follow...