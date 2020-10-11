Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

TikTok ban: Video-sharing app approaches PTA for negotiations

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

PTA had blocked Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok after the company "failed to fully comply" with its instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Just two days after a ban was imposed on the Chinese video-sharing application in Pakistan, TikTok officials have approached Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and agreed on an effective mechanism for negotiations that would curb "immoral or indecent content".

PTA spokesperson Khurram Mehran said while there may be other reasons for a ban on the application in other countries, the reason it was banned in Pakistan was the "sharing of immoral content" due to the "absence of proactive moderation of unlawful online content".

Read more: Exclusive — TikTokers angry, devastated; call TikTok ban a blow to creative freedoms

According to a tweet from TikTok officials, the company is working to restore services in Pakistan.

TikTok banned in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had blocked Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok after the company "failed to fully comply" with its instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.

The PTA had said the step was taken after the authority received a number of complaints from different segments of society against "immoral and indecent" content on the video-sharing application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority's instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement issued by PTA.

“The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country.”

More From Pakistan:

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings

Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi over fears of targeted killings
Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider

Will go in handcuffs if summoned for sedition probe: Azad Kashmir PM Farooq Haider
CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect

CCTV footage shows Maulana Adil's car being followed by a suspect
PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam

PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam
Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat

Four shot dead over 'old enmity' in Kohat
Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar

Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar
Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR
Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi

Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi
Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief
Mental illnesses in Pakistan on the rise due to coronavirus, say experts

Mental illnesses in Pakistan on the rise due to coronavirus, say experts
Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months
BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

Latest

view all