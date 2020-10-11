'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Sunday posted a video which left his fans wondering whether he is working on an action movie.



The actor shared the video to his Instagram stories with a caption that read, 'Tactical shooting'.

In the clip, the actor, who rose to international fame with his spectacular performance as Ertugrul Ghazi, is seen shooting the target with a gun.

The actor did not reveal if this was part of his upcoming project.