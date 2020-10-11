Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who played the lead role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul",  on Sunday posted a video which left his fans wondering whether he is working on an action movie.

The actor shared the video to his Instagram stories with a caption that read, 'Tactical shooting'.

In the clip, the actor, who rose to international fame with his spectacular performance as Ertugrul Ghazi, is seen shooting the target with a gun.

The actor did not reveal if this was part of his upcoming project. 

