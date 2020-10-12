Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi says world no longer accepts India's narrative on Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, on October 12, 2020. — Geo News  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday the world had acknowledged Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir and that it no longer accepted India's stance on the matter.

Addressing a ceremony, he said India, through its conspiracies, portrayed the people's struggle for freedom in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir as terrorism.

"India cunningly trampled on Kashmir's right to self-determination," FM Qureshi said, adding that Pakistan needed to counter India's "negative propaganda".

Read more: Pakistan condemns unabated state terrorism by India in occupied Kashmir

The foreign minister — talking about the Afghan peace — said that the world was accepting Pakistan's role in in the process. "America has also acknowledged Pakistan's narrative when it comes to the Afghan peace process."

He stressed that the foreign policy was the country's "first line of defence", adding that Pakistan needs to develop its foreign relations wing to promote its narrative effectively.

Talking about digital diplomacy, the foreign minister said that it was the need of the hour. "Nowadays, breaking news trend is everywhere. Not even a second passes and a news gets aired, and we get a call asking for our response."

Read more: China never accepted abrogation of Article 370, says Farooq Abdullah

The foreign minister said that a strategic division had been established in the Foreign Office which will focus on how Pakistan's narrative can be promoted across the globe.

The foreign minister, talking about the country's financial problems, said: "If we remain weak, economically, then we will always have to rely on the International Monetary Fund and other institutions."

Read more: 'Jammu and Kashmir never was an Indian territory, never will be'

Touching upon the important role of media in Pakistan, the foreign minister said: "Indeed, the media is the fourth pillar of the state."

More From Pakistan:

Motorway Rape Case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad

Motorway Rape Case: Prime suspect Abid Malhi arrested from Faisalabad
PM Imran Khan a 'fascist', conditions worst than Oct 12: Hamza Shahbaz

PM Imran Khan a 'fascist', conditions worst than Oct 12: Hamza Shahbaz
PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources

PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies: sources
Minal Khan shares hearts on Instagram, sparks rumours of secret relationship

Minal Khan shares hearts on Instagram, sparks rumours of secret relationship
Shoaib Malik says no plans of retirement from T20I format

Shoaib Malik says no plans of retirement from T20I format
PM Imran Khan accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation

PM Imran Khan accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation
MDCAT policy explained: What is the new criteria for admission in medical colleges?

MDCAT policy explained: What is the new criteria for admission in medical colleges?
Supreme Court of Pakistan issues notice to PM Imran Khan for attending political event

Supreme Court of Pakistan issues notice to PM Imran Khan for attending political event
Remittances remain over $2 billion for ‘fourth consecutive month’: PM Imran Khan

Remittances remain over $2 billion for ‘fourth consecutive month’: PM Imran Khan
China never accepted abrogation of Article 370, says Farooq Abdullah

China never accepted abrogation of Article 370, says Farooq Abdullah
Pakistani senator asks FATF to blacklist India for money laundering

Pakistani senator asks FATF to blacklist India for money laundering
Pakistan Medical Association warns of second wave of coronavirus

Pakistan Medical Association warns of second wave of coronavirus

Latest

view all