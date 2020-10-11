Pakistan condemns unabated state terrorism by India in occupied Kashmir

A protester (C-L) waves a Kashmiri flag during clashes with government forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on September 17, 2020 — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned unabated state terrorism and extra-judicial killings by India of innocent Kashmiris in fake “encounters” and so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



According to a statement from the Foreign Office, over three hundred Kashmiris, including women and children, have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year.

"Four more young Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in [occupied Kashmir] yesterday. A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the illegal and inhuman military crackdown," it said.

India must realise that use of brutal force against the Kashmiri people, including extra-judicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction of houses to inflict "collective punishment" on the Kashmiri communities, and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future, the statement said.

"The indigenous resistance movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, will only become stronger in the face of Indian state terrorism," the Foreign Office said.

It called upon the international community to take full cognizance of the consistently aggravating situation in occupied Kashmir and hold India accountable for egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the territory.

Pakistan also urged the world community to work for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability of the region.