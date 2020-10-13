Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit

Meghan Markle’s decision to go public with a number of personal and political issues has caused her public demand to sky rocket, and with her new global virtual summit hitting mainstream media, the former actress plans to “lead on the global stage” and share the secrets that helped her learn “to chase her convictions.”

However, while the promised discussion appears to be inspirational, there is a catch and it is that the summit is not a free event. Per the blub for the event, “How do you lead with your values? We are joined by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, who shares how she’s learned to, in her words, chase her convictions with action. The Duchess will tell our Next Gen community how she leads on the global stage.”

This is not the first event Meghan will partake in alongside Fortune either, her last event occurred nearly two weeks prior and focused upon critical issues that are plaguing the US, including voter suppression and even Black Lives Matter.

More From Entertainment:

Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’
Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone

Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone
Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study
Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato
Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election

Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election
Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections
Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson loses his cool if someone mentions her name

Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson loses his cool if someone mentions her name

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich accused of pulling PR stunt with crying photos

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich accused of pulling PR stunt with crying photos

Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos call off their engagement

Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos call off their engagement
The real reason why Batman doesn’t just kill Joker

The real reason why Batman doesn’t just kill Joker

Latest

view all