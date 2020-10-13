Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit

Meghan Markle’s decision to go public with a number of personal and political issues has caused her public demand to sky rocket, and with her new global virtual summit hitting mainstream media, the former actress plans to “lead on the global stage” and share the secrets that helped her learn “to chase her convictions.”

However, while the promised discussion appears to be inspirational, there is a catch and it is that the summit is not a free event. Per the blub for the event, “How do you lead with your values? We are joined by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, who shares how she’s learned to, in her words, chase her convictions with action. The Duchess will tell our Next Gen community how she leads on the global stage.”

This is not the first event Meghan will partake in alongside Fortune either, her last event occurred nearly two weeks prior and focused upon critical issues that are plaguing the US, including voter suppression and even Black Lives Matter.

