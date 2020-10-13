Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Meghan Markle had recently become the talk of town after she spoke about the criticism she receives online.



One particular statement of the Duchess of Sussex where she claimed to have been “the most trolled person in the world in 2019” had made headlines all across the globe.

However, reports have now been citing a resurfaced study which contradicts the statement made by the former actor.

A study conducted by Online.Casino.ca published earlier this year revealed that Meghan had been the third most trolled person.

The study was based on the analysis of over 500,000 tweets with the duchess leading in terms of most mentions in 2019 with 32% positive, 15% neutral and an overwhelming 53% negative.

On the other hand, reality TV star Gemma Collins with 27,300 mentions came in second place with 21% positive, 22% neutral and 57% negative.

However, leading the list was British singer Adele who only had 15% positive mentions out of 21,300 and over 66% negative.

Last week, Meghan had said in her interview on the Teenager Therapy podcast: “I am told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world — male or female. Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible.

“I was on maternity leave or with a baby, but what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like. Because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging,” she added.