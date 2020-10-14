Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak Army soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in firing from across the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Bajaur district, military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

"Terrorists fired from across on Pakistan Army post along Pak-Afghan Border in Bajaur", Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the armed forces said that Havaldar Tanveer was martyred while one soldier also got injured in the incident.

Last month, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan's Shakai Vally, according to the ISPR.

The troops were patrolling in the area after they had received intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists there.

The soldier, Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, embraced martyrdom as he led the troops in during the patrol, the ISPR said, adding that he was a resident of Kohat's Lachi area.

"Area [has been] cordoned off for clearance operation," the ISPR added.

