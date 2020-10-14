Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
'Sea of people will rise in Gujranwala': Fazlur Rehman warns govt it will not remain till December

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

CHARSADDA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman issued a new warning to the government, stating that it will "not see December" as the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) braces to oust the incumbent government from its first power show on Friday.

"A sea of people will rise in Gujranwala on October 16," said Fazl during a rally in Charsadda. "A sea of people will rise in Karachi on October 18. A sea of people will rise in Quetta on October 25 and on November 22, the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan will be seen in Peshawar," he added.

The JUI-F chief said that the anti-government movement has begun and the Opposition will not rest till the government is sent packing. "The Pakistan Democratic Movement will not let this government see December," said Fazl.

Fazl's statement coincides with Maryam Nawaz's remarks a few days ago when she said that the PDM will send the government home a lot sooner than January.

During an interview to a private news channel, Maryam had lashed out at the government, saying that the PML-N hadn't been subjected to such atrocities even when retired General Musharraf was in power and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in exile.

"I don't even recognise this a government," she had said. "This government does not deserve to be called a government."

Maryad had further said that the incumbent government was neither constitutional in spirit and neither did it have any legal basis. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "handpicked" person, she said that he did not care about the people.

"The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents," she had said. "The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses."

She had said that the PDM is the need of the hour and had been established as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power.

PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan ruled out any chances of reconciling with Opposition parties.

The prime minister was addressing a meeting of government spokespersons where he criticised opposition parties. PM Imran said that the only reason Opposition parties were being allowed to hold rallies was so they can not later use the "political revenge card" against the government.

"They can hold jalsas or stage dharnas, no one will give them [Opposition] an NRO," said the prime minister. "If the government gives them an NRO, there will be no movement," he added.

