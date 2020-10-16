Demi Lovato’s anxiety ‘comes back in waves’ amid quarantine

Demi Lovato’s history of anxiety, depression and substance abuse is not news to her adoring public, however, it appears that despite her efforts to get clean and survive her nearly fatal overdose, the singer is struggling to handle the isolation brought forward through Covid-19 and isolated quarantine.

During her interview with CNN, the Grammy award-winning singer was quoted saying, “I'm a very social person and so not being able to see people, I've felt very isolated at times and my anxiety and depression has come back in waves.”

She also went on to say, “Luckily I've done a lot of work and I have tools to help me out with that. There are a lot of people who don't have those tools.”

During the course of her interview, the singer gave her fans a soft reminder to never be too hard on themselves. “Just have compassion. Know that you're not alone, that a lot of people are going through exactly what you're going through as well.”