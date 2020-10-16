Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 16 2020
'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', shared new trailer of her hit romantic show Ramo ahead of next episode on Friday, showing her lover in trouble as he received bullet injury.

Esra is winning hearts with her outstanding performance in new season of Turkish hit drama 'Ramo'. 'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan left fans in shock as she shared another trailer of her show.

Some clips of the drama showed Esra in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım, who in new trailer received bullet injury during an encounter with opponents.

The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji: "Are we meeting tonight?"

Esra's stellar performance in her new drama has attracted huge praise from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

